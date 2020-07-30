Osprey Dirt Scooter with Off Road All Terrain Pneumatic Trail Tires and Aluminum Deck – Offroad Scooter for Adults or Kids – Multiple Colors



Price: $149.00

(as of Jul 30,2020 03:53:13 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Osprey Action Sports

Osprey started in 1994 and are now one of the UK’s leading action and water sports brands.

Osprey’s talented UK-based Team specializes in creating action sports products for the urban jungle, off-road and the sea.

It’s exciting times for Osprey as we launch across the pond into the US market!

Osprey’s ethos is to create products that promote adventure and excitement to all thrill seekers, whatever their age and ability, from kids and novices to adults, experienced riders and adrenaline junkies.

Osprey Dirt Scooter with Off Road All Terrain Pneumatic Trail Tires



The off-road, downhill and trail rider’s dream!

The Osprey Dirt Scooter takes freestyle stunt scooter riding off road! Boasting a solid construction, the Osprey Dirt Scooter is suitable for kids age 12 up to adults and has been pushed to its limits on one of the leading UK dirt tracks by two of our best Osprey Team Riders and was given 5 stars on all counts!

Go offroad with the Osprey Off-Road Dirt Scooter – British-designed for American soil!

1-year manufacturer’s quality commitment

Great for complete novices to advanced riders

Handlebar Width: 20″ (51cm)

Height: 37″ (93cm)

Deck: 22″ x 5″ (56 x 13cm)

Suitable for Adults & Kids (ages 12+)

Max recommended user weight: 220lbs (Tested to EN 14619:2015 standard)

Introducing Osprey’s hard-wearing, heavy duty and durable trail-riding Dirt Scooter…



Pneumatic Off-Road Rubber Tires

Maximum-grip and anti-skid 8” x 2” inflatable trail tires, with screw cap and Schrader valve pump compatibility. Highly durable rubber with thick tread (3/32” to 5/32”) perfect for confidently handling off-road surfaces and uneven terrain.

Heavy Duty Aluminum Deck Frame

Robust 220 lbs max rider weight capacity, with full-deck coarse, high-grip, tape surface for maximized balance, foot control and safety when riding and maneuvering at speed.

Stainless Steel Rear Fender Brake

Highly durable and efficient stopping power, even on rough ground, with classic fender brake design in stainless steel offering partial dirt and mud-splatter prevention.

…offering a thrilling and adrenaline-fueled ride downhill, off-road and on all terrains…



Chromoly Steel Handlebars & Grip Locks

Strong and sturdy handlebars with high-traction and anti-slip bar grips affixed with grip locks for superior rider steering control and impact absorption on trails and off-road.

CNC 3-Bolt Clamp & Triple-Stacked Threaded Headset

Tubular BMX-style steel fork with reliable 3-bolt triple-stacked head tube clamp offering maximum steering column reliability and 360-degree rotation for easy high-speed turning and freestyle tricks capabilities.

Aluminum Bearings & CNC 3-Piece Hubs

Highly durable and ultra-light CNC aluminum 3-piece hubs, for clean fast wheel spin and maneuvering, whilst offering maximum rider safety and control.

Full Aluminum Deck

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Tire Type

8 x 2 Inch Pneumatic Off-Road Rubber

8 x 2 Inch Pneumatic Off-Road Rubber

8 x 2 Inch Pneumatic Off-Road Rubber

8 x 2 Inch Pneumatic Off-Road Rubber

8 x 2 Inch Pneumatic Off-Road Rubber

8 x 2 Inch Pneumatic Off-Road Rubber

Stainless Steel Rear Fender Brake

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Handlebars

Chromoly Steel

Chromoly Steel

Chromoly Steel

Chromoly Steel

Chromoly Steel

Chromoly Steel

Triple Stacked Threaded Headset

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Compatible with

All Osprey Dirt Scooters

All Osprey Dirt Scooters

All Osprey Dirt Scooters

The Osprey Dirt Scooter comes with super-strong Chromoly steel handlebars, with large rubber grips for superior traction during a tricky offroad downhill run. The bar grips are locked securely in place with grip locks to prevent slippage from all the jarring impacts of off-road riding. The durable aluminum deck is designed to take the punishment of flying rocks and gravel on dirt tracks and the stainless-steel rear brake is built to offer you durable and reliable stopping power in the most unforgiving off-road conditions.

With 8 x 2 inch (200 x 50mm) front and rear pneumatic offroad rubber tires, supported on hardy aluminum core wheels (3-piece hubs), you can perform an array of huge airtime and high impact maneuvers with zero qualms. The Osprey Off-Road Dirt Scooter never compromises on durability, performance or style, giving you a reliable and sturdy journey as you explore the adrenaline-charged world of all-terrain and downhill scooter riding.

No Terrain is Off Limits – Off road dirt scooter with strong but light full chromoly bars and aluminium deck is ideal for all terrains including dirt, grass, rough ground and trails

Tyres Designed for Off-Road Terrain – 200 x 50 mm off-road pneumatic tyres with 3-piece aluminium metal hubs are durable and maintain a strong grip, ideal for tackling tough terrain

Tackle Dirt Like a Pro – Max grip bar grips with locks and triple stack threaded headset is ideal for staying in full control whilst manoeuvring around the track

High Quality Spec – Scooter is made with high quality components such as stainless-steel rear brakes for extra stopping power (even on dirt) and tubular BMX style forks made specifically for tacking dirt

Durable and Built to Last – Built and tested for durability, performance and style on any terrain; suitable for kids age 12+ to adult; maximum weight 100 kg, 30-day money back guarantee and 6 months manufacturer’s warranty