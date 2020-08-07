Oslimea Waterproof Treadmill Cover, Sports Running Machine Protective Dust-Proof Cover for Outside



Price: $25.99

(as of Aug 07,2020 10:14:49 UTC – Details)





Material: Waterproof 210D durable and lightweight polyester fabric ; Color: As picture shown; Size: 160*95*110 cm / 62.99″x37.4″x43.31″

Suitable for all year round use, waterproof, sun-proof, dust-proof, very fits your treadmill well. Effectively extending the life of the machine.

Zipper on one side for easy using or removal, and drawstring design at the bottom.

Satisfactory Service: We are committed to ensuring that you are 100% satisfied. If you have any questions during the use, please feel free to contact us.