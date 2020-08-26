Osimhen: Gattuso and De Laurentiis made me choose Napoli

The brand-new finalizing from Lille existed to journalism at the Azzurri’s training school in Castel di Sangro on Wednesday

Napoli brand-new young boy Victor Osimhen has actually admired the functions played by supervisor Gennaro Gattuso and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis in encouraging him to transfer to Italy.

The Nigeria striker was supposedly connected to a variety of clubs in Europe after his exceptional launching project in the Ligue 1 with Lille where he notched 13 objectives in 27 video games.

However, prior to he penned a five-year handle Napoli previously this month, Osimhen kept in mind the ‘father figure’ functions by Gattuso and De Laurentiis as the encouraging elements for him.

“Playing for Napoli is a dream come true and [Aurelio] De Laurentiis and [Gennaro] Gattuso have welcomed me like a son,” he said during his media presentation

“The president and the coach really wanted to sign me and spoke to me a lot before I joined. Both were like father figures because they gave me lots of advice. I decided to accept the challenge with Napoli after speaking to them. It’s not often you’re shown so much love. For a young player like myself, that’s vital.”

The 21-year-old joined his brand-new colleagues for training today at their pre-season camp in Castel di Sangro.

He divulged how he can suit Gennaro Gattuso’s team.

” I like to get …