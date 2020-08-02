Oshoala fires Champions League warning to Atletico Madrid with Barcelona brace

Ahead of their quarterfinal conference, the Nigerian star discovered the back of the net two times in Sunday’s friendly versus Montpellier

Asisat Oshoala scored a second-half brace as Barcelona surged Montpellier 3-0 in Sunday’s worldwide club-friendly.

The Nigeria worldwide has actually continued from where she ended in the Calatans’ regular-season run to their title accomplishment, scoring 20 objectives in 19 league video games prior to the league’s cancellation.

With 3 weeks to go up until their Uefa Women’s Champions League quarter-final face-off with competitors Atletico Madrid, Barca are preparing for the encounter following their return from a three-week break.

For her part, Oshoala has actually struck the ground running, scoring two times in a training match on Thursday prior to beginning as a replacement to fire the Spanish champions to a win over the French side.

The 2 sides were fulfilling for the 2nd in the last 12 months, with Barcelona declaring a 1-0 win over Montpellier through Oshoala’s singular effort in an accumulation to their Round of 32 ties with Juventus.

The French girls were beginning their pre-season project ahead of their brand-new season and held Barcelona 0-0 at half time.

However, Oshoala, who began at the start of the 2nd half, broke the deadlock to put the hosts in front in the 64 th minute.

She went on to …