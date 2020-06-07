Oshkosh mini mural project expected to add color downtown

Starting Saturday morning you might notice a lot more public art on display for the duration of downtown Oshkosh.

It’s section of a mini mural project and the designs went up on Friday.

Each design is exclusive and organizers say the project may be the city’s first outdoor art display featuring 20 designs, in different locations each done by somebody who either is, or used to be a resident.

Organizer Joshua Marquardt of Art City Wraps said, “We have probably a handful of water colors, there’s some paintings, we have some sketches of characters and so on, pretty much all of it is fairly professional.”

The entire gallery will be installed in one single day and the 20 sites will undoubtedly be lit like movie scenes, so that they truly are very visible even during the night.

Each business donated the partitions.

One artist passes the name of “Booras,” and says his design is based on a dream he previously.

He said,”I use to keep a sketch diary of my dreams, so I said, one day I will do a painting so it came up in my folder of artwork to do and I said, I’m going to do that. Many, many hours, hundreds of hours, but there’s over 150 cats just in a room, partying.”

On top of being able to showcase, local artistic talent most of the neighborhoods are expected to benefit from the project.

“Booras,” added,”To tell you the truth, the corner I’m at is decrepit. It’s really run down and has some terrible urban blight buildings abandoned storefronts and maybe the landlords will look at it and say hey, those wall look good, maybe I should fix my windows.”

However, organizers say it is also about raising awareness that the city comes with an arts scene.

Marquardt said, “We have a thick arts community, we’re open to creative ideas and there’s a lot of interesting folks here that are trying to have dialogue and do creative things.”

The mini mural is expected to remain up 3 years.