Osceola County baby recovers from COVID-19

Aaliyah tested positive for COVID-19 at just a few months old after being around her caretaker, who had the virus. Her symptoms included coughing and congestion, but she never ever had a fever. While there wasn’t much doctors could do, Aaliyah and her mom self-isolated for higher than a month. “Not being able to go out and do stuff, I mean we still have to be careful now, but it’s different,” Aaliyah’s mom said. Now, Aaliyah is fully recovered. Mom and baby are doing just fine. “She’s saying ‘momma’ actually now and she has her teeth growing in. We just took her to the beach for the first time yesterday and she’s growing she’s like 18 pounds already,” her mom said. WESH 2 sat down with Emergency Medicine Physician Rajiv Bahl, who says it’s more unlikely for babies to get the herpes virus, but it can be done. “Between February 12 and April 2, there were about 150,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States. However, only 1.7 of those cases were in children,” Bahl said. He says young ones who do catch COVID-19 will typically show different symptoms than adults. “Adults will complain of shortness of breath but children many times aren’t necessarily complaining of this. Many of the children who are getting the virus, don’t have severe symptoms as 90% who have the virus only have mild to even no symptoms at all,” Bahl said. Bahl says the pediatric population most at risk for the virus are those significantly less than one year old. He says that’s due to their immature immune systems and smaller airways are more vulnerable to viruses. Child or adult, the virus spreads the same way and recovery is also similar.

