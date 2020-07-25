OSCE Minsk Group mission urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to reduce active hostilities, preparing for substantive negotiations – Armenian News

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, St éphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson- in-Office (PRCIO) Andrzej Kasprzyk launched the following declaration on Friday:

The Co-Chairs and PRCIO invite the relative stability along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border given that 16July The Co-Chairs appeal to the sides to benefit from the existing decrease in active hostilities to prepare for major substantive negotiations to discover a thorough service to the dispute. The Co-Chairs tension once again that avoiding intriguing declarations and actions, consisting of risks or viewed risks to civilians or to important facilities, is important throughout this fragile duration.

The Co-Chairs note that current public declarations slamming the collaborations of the co- chairing nations, and/or looking for unilaterally to develop brand-new “conditions” or modifications to the settlement procedure format are not favorable to resuming a positive discussion. The Co-Chairs repeat that political will to accomplish a long lasting serene settlement is finest shown by avoiding maximalist positions, sticking strictly to the ceasefire, and avoiding intriguing declarations and actions.

The Co-Chairs and PRCIO reveal gratitude for the strong engagement by leaders of global companies consisting of the United Nations, OSCE, and European Union, whose calls for stringent adherence to the ceasefire and restored discussion under the auspices of the Co-Chairs have actually lined up with and supported the Co-Chairs’ own extensive mediation efforts. We note as particularly favorable the impartiality of such interventions, which have actually advised the sides to concentrate on minimizing stress instead of on appointing to others the sole obligation of triggering the current escalation. The Co-Chairs invite the growing global agreement calling for de- escalation and a speedy return to negotiations in excellent faith without conditions.

The Co-Chairs declare that the concepts and components as set out in their declaration of 9 March 2019 continue to form the basis of their mediation efforts. The Co-Chairs are ready to meet the leaders or their designees at any time. The Co-Chairs likewise highlight that OSCE screens must return to the area as quickly as possible.