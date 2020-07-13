OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs condemn the ceasefire violations on the border – Panorama

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of Russia St éphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States), launched on Monday a declaration on the current escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Citing reports from defense ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan, along with other sources, the Co-Chairs report about major breach of the ceasefire on the border signed up on 12-13 July that likewise led to casualties. Artillery of numerous qualities apparently was utilized by both forces.

“The Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office (PRCIO) Andrzej Kasprzyk regret the loss of life and offer their condolences to the families of those who were killed and injured. The Co-Chairs and PRCiO have been in direct contact with Armenian and Azerbaijani officials since the beginning of the incident,” the declaration checked out in part.

It states the sides have actually implicated each other of starting the battling. “The Minsk Group Co‑Chairs condemn the recent ceasefire violations and call upon the sides to take all necessary measures to prevent any further escalation, including by use of the existing direct communication channels between them,” according to the Minsk Group Co-Chairs

The likewise call on the sides to resume substantive settlements as quickly as possible and stress the significance of returning OSCE keeps an eye on to the area as quickly as situations permit.