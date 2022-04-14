The Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Igor Khova, will continue to work as a special envoy of the Russian Foreign Minister to promote the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In this regard, Moscow hopes that Baku and Yerevan will support its work, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“Russia is determined to support the signing of a peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku,” Zakharova said.