On February 24, Washington and Paris severed all ties with Moscow within the framework of the “troika” of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The statement came from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, adding that the Russian co-chair of the OSCE will play a new role.

“The real situation in the South Caucasus does not allow for a halt to the talks. “Further steps are needed to restore lasting peace and stability in the region as long as the United States and France cease to cooperate with the Co-Chairs,” the statement said.

Zakharova noted that Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Igor Khova will continue his work in a new role, namely to promote the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “His focus will be on the preparation of the peace agreement. We expect that Khova’s efforts will be supported by Baku և Yerjan. “We are open to constructive cooperation with other stakeholders,” the commentary reads.

Zakharova also noted that Baku’s “basic principles for the development of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” and their Yerevan response are called to serve as a basis for Armenian-Azerbaijani talks on a peace agreement. The issue was discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali և on April 9 with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as with Sergey Lavrov’s talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow և with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. : “Russia is determined to promote the signing of a peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku,” the statement said.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN