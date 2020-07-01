Oscars organization’s new members further expand diversity

The invitees are 45% women, 36% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 49% international from 68 countries, the corporation said.

“The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now,” academy President David Rubin said in a statement.

This year’s invitees include actors Cynthia Erivo, Constance Wu, John David Washington and Eva Longoria.