Oscars 2021 ‘could be postponed’ due to COVID-19 – Panorama

Next yr’s Oscars might be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in accordance to Sky new report.

The 93rd Academy Awards are at present scheduled to happen on 28 February 2021, the supply mentioned, however an trade insider, talking to Variety about the potential for the ceremony going forward, has mentioned: “It’s likely they’ll be postponed.”

Some occasions have made the choice to go digital quite than cancel or postpone in gentle of the COVID-19 disaster. However, because the world’s most recognised awards ceremony, it is probably Oscars organisers are eager not to dilute the glitz and glamour related to the reside present.

Walking the crimson carpet forward of the occasion would be unattainable for stars, who would as a substitute name in to acquire their digital gongs on-line.