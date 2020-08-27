Osaka pulls out of tournament semis to protest racial injustice By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Third Round



2/2

By Jack Tarrant

TOKYO (Reuters) – Naomi Osaka pulled out of the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament on Wednesday in protest at racial injustice.

Osaka, who has a Japanese mom and Haitian daddy and has actually been a singing advocate of the “Black Lives Matter” motion, stated in a social networks post: “Before I am an athlete, I am a Black woman”.

Her choice follows demonstrations over the authorities shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black male, in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Basketball Association delayed 3 championship game after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series versus Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice.

In Osaka’s declaration, published on Twitter, she stated she was deciding to move the discussion forward.

“As a Black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis,” the world number 10 composed.

“I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction.

“Watching the …