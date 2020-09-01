Osaka allays injury fears in three-set win over Doi By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Tennis: Western & Southern Open



New York City (Reuters) – Japan’s Naomi Osaka revealed no indications of pain from the injury that required her to miss out on a last on Saturday however the previous U.S. Open champ needed to dig deep to beat compatriot Misaki Doi 6-2 5-7 6-2 in her opener at Flushing Meadows.

A left hamstring injury had actually required Osaka to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open last versus Victoria Azarenka however the 4th seed’s motion did not appear to be impacted versus Doi on Monday.

The previous week saw Osaka, 22, become tennis’ torchbearer in demonstrations versus racial oppression and she left to the court using a mask including the name of Breonna Taylor, a Black lady eliminated by policeman who break into her apartment or condo in March.

“Actually, so I have seven (masks),” stated Osaka.

“It’s quite sad that seven masks aren’t enough for all the names. Hopefully I’ll get to the final so you can see all of them.”

Osaka at first took out of her semi-finals at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday to oppose the authorities shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black male in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

She reversed her choice after tennis governing bodies suspended the competition to sign up with the demonstrations.

