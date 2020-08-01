Orzly Glass Screen Protectors compatible with Nintendo Switch – Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protector TWIN PACK [2x Screen Guards – 0.24mm] for 6.2 Inch Tablet Screen on Nintendo Switch Console



Price: $8.99 - $7.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 12:01:25 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Our Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protectors are designed to protect the screen of your Nintendo Switch tablet against every day use, scratches, dust and fingerprint smudges. Manufactured from a high quality chemically treated glass, the screen protectors are lightweight, thin but most importantly, extremely protective. A specially coated adhesive means the screen protector is perfectly fitted to your tablet screen’s display, ensuring that the clarity and sensitivity of your screen are not reduced.

Features



1. Scratch Resistant – Industry-high hardness: Effectively resists scratches up to 9H (harder than a knife). Designed and built to withstand any external damage and scratches.

2. Ultra thin – At 0.24mm thick the Orzly Tempered Glass screen protector is one of the thinnest available for your Nintendo Switch. Once you apply it you’ll barely know it’s there! Made from a chemically treated, transparent tempered glass, the screen protector is ultra thin and light.

3. Edge to Edge – This screen protector is designed to give you full screen coverage.

Lag Free Responsiveness



Designed with gamers in mind, the Orzly tempered glass screen protector will not dull the responsiveness of your touchscreen.

Tempered for Your Safety



If shattered, the screen protector breaks into non-sharp pieces, making it safer for your screen and for you. The plastic film covering both sides of the screen protector will adhere to screen protector keeping it intact when damaged stopping small shards from coming loose.

Easy Clean Surface



A special coating on the screen protector acts as a deterrent to natural oils, Making sure fingerprints are easy to clean, leaving a smudge free display.

Unrivalled Clarity



The High light transmittance of our screen protector means that the brightness and clarity of your screen won’t be affected.

Touch Sensitive

Tempered

Anti-Fingerprints

Screen Clarity

What you can expect from your Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch



Tempered Glass construction for enhanced impact resistance, plus effectively resists scratches up to 9H (harder than a knife)

High-response: Only 0.24mm thick; maintains the original touch experience, and won’t interfere with slotting the tablet into the home console hub. High transparency: 94% light penetration ratio preserves the original viewing quality

Rounded edges provides safe and improved grip, along with tempering process of glass for shatter-proof film

Nintendo Switch Screen Protector with cut-outs for all sensors; Includes 2 Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty

For our full range of Nintendo Switch accessories, search ‘ORZLY SWITCH’ in the Amazon search bar (above)