Orzly Glass Screen Protectors compatible with Nintendo Switch – Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protector TWIN PACK [2x Screen Guards – 0.24mm] for 6.2 Inch Tablet Screen on Nintendo Switch Console

Product Description

Nintendo Switch Orzly Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorNintendo Switch Orzly Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Our Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protectors are designed to protect the screen of your Nintendo Switch tablet against every day use, scratches, dust and fingerprint smudges. Manufactured from a high quality chemically treated glass, the screen protectors are lightweight, thin but most importantly, extremely protective. A specially coated adhesive means the screen protector is perfectly fitted to your tablet screen’s display, ensuring that the clarity and sensitivity of your screen are not reduced.

Features

testtest

1. Scratch Resistant – Industry-high hardness: Effectively resists scratches up to 9H (harder than a knife). Designed and built to withstand any external damage and scratches.

2. Ultra thin – At 0.24mm thick the Orzly Tempered Glass screen protector is one of the thinnest available for your Nintendo Switch. Once you apply it you’ll barely know it’s there! Made from a chemically treated, transparent tempered glass, the screen protector is ultra thin and light.

3. Edge to Edge – This screen protector is designed to give you full screen coverage.

What you can expect from your Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch

Touch Sensitive Ultra Slim Tempered Scratch Resistant Anti Fingerprints Zero Bubbles Edge ClarityTouch Sensitive Ultra Slim Tempered Scratch Resistant Anti Fingerprints Zero Bubbles Edge Clarity

Tempered Glass construction for enhanced impact resistance, plus effectively resists scratches up to 9H (harder than a knife)
High-response: Only 0.24mm thick; maintains the original touch experience, and won’t interfere with slotting the tablet into the home console hub. High transparency: 94% light penetration ratio preserves the original viewing quality
Rounded edges provides safe and improved grip, along with tempering process of glass for shatter-proof film
Nintendo Switch Screen Protector with cut-outs for all sensors; Includes 2 Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty
