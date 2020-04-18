Orthodox ceremony of Holy Fire takes place in deserted Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor

The Holy Fire ceremony symbolising Jesus’ resurrection took place in a deserted Jerusalem on Saturday, with out the joyful throng of Orthodox Christian pilgrims who would usually attend one of probably the most vibrant spectacles of the Easter season.

Bells tolled above a near-empty Church of the Holy Sepulchre because the Greek Orthodox Patriarch, Theophilos III, emerged from the crypt the place Christians imagine Jesus was buried, carrying the flame and accompanied solely by a handful of Orthodox clergy, some sporting masks to guard towards the coronavirus.

Outside in the medieval courtyard of the Holy Sepulchre, by custom, the positioning of Jesus’ crucifixion, burial and resurrection, the plaza was empty of all however a couple of Israeli police and clerics sustaining social distancing.

The Holy Fire ceremony sometimes attracts tens of 1000’s of worshippers to an imposing gray edicule in the Holy Sepulchre that’s believed to comprise the tomb the place Jesus lay two thousand years in the past.

Sunbeams that pierce via a skylight in the church’s dome are believed by worshippers to ignite a flame deep contained in the crypt, a mysterious act thought of a Holy Saturday miracle every year earlier than Orthodox Easter Sunday.

Jerusalem’s Greek Orthodox Patriarch then lights a candle with the Holy Fire and disperses it to the devoted.

In regular years this is able to be to the 1000’s of tiny candles held by cheering worshippers packed into the corridors and passageways of the constructing.

But with Jerusalem below lockdown, just a few clergies have been current contained in the church to obtain the flame from the patriarch.

TV footage confirmed a handful of Greek, Armenian and Coptic Orthodox clergy, garbed in black and sporting blue face masks, standing outdoors the sealed tomb’s wood door.

The Holy Sepulchre church, like others in the Holy Land, was closed to the general public final month amid precautions towards the unfold of coronavirus.

The Greek Orthodox and Armenian Orthodox church buildings share custody of the constructing with Roman Catholics, who celebrated Easter final week.

Jerusalem has websites sacred to Judaism, Islam and Christianity. Leaders of all three religions have closed holy websites and urged followers to have a good time festivals at dwelling this 12 months.