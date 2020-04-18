Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office hacked by ransomware

NEW ORLEANS– On Friday, it was introduced that the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office was the target of a cyber assault.

Officials state that numerous layers of computer system safety and security avoided any type of individual or secret information kind being swiped.

The complying with declaration can be credited to Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office Spokesperson Devin Johnson:

“The Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office is working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation after our server was breached by ransomware. No personal or confidential information was stolen due to the multiple levels of authentication in the Assessor’s system and all office functions will continue as the data critical to the operation of the office is still accessible. We are proceeding with revaluations for the 2021 tax year. The webpage and online interactions by the public on the website are in no way impacted by this breach. We will continue to work closely with the FBI and defer to their investigation before further comment.”