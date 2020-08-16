Orlando Pirates’ Zinnbauer: We don’t talk about next season

The Buccaneers still have an opportunity of making it to Africa by means of a top-three league surface however the German is declining to be drawn into that talk

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer states he is not believing about playing in Caf inter-club competitors next season, however is just concentrating on the “most important” job of winning their next video games.

Pirates, who are 10 points behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs, might make a Caf Champions League berth if they complete the season in position 2.

But they deal with a stern difficulty for that area from second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns who have actually played 2 video games less and are 4 points much better than the Buccaneers.

Having been removed from the Nedbank Cup, there is still a chance for Caf Confederation Cup football for Zinnbauer and his males if they complete in 3rd position, however SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits or Maritzburg United can stop them.

“We don’t speak about next season,” Zinnbauer informed the media.

“What we do now is we have a video game in every 2 days and the last 2 video games 2 points [earned] and insufficient. We can speak about the next video game and the next video game we desire 3 points. That is one hundred percent sure what we desire and we deal with it, then we need to see what will come.

“But you see Wits have less video games like us …We don’t speak about the …