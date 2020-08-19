Orlando Magic land surprising victory over top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks | NBA News

Nikola Vucevic scored 35 indicate move the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic to a surprising 122-110 victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

The Magic entered this best-of-seven series as heavy underdogs versus NBA title competitors,Milwaukee But Orlando left to a quick start to take a double-digit lead, then held back the Bucks’ second-half attack to tape a sensational win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Bucks got within 6 at 99-93 on a spinning Brook Lopez surface with 8:13 to play, however Orlando responded to with Terrence Ross’ driving dunk and D.J. Augustin’s 3-pointer to press its benefit back to double digits.

Game leaders Orlando Magic Points: Nikola Vucevic – 35

Assists: D.J. Augustin – 11

Rebounds: Nikola Vucevic – 14 Milwaukee Bucks Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 31

Assists: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 17

Rebounds: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 7

The Magic shot 49.4 percent and made 16 3-pointers versus a Milwaukee defense that was ranked the NBA’s finest throughout the routine season.

Orlando reached those marks with second-leading scorer Evan Fournier held scoreless up until striking 3 essential 3-pointers late in the 4th quarter to assist seal the win.