Orlando Bloom says he’s ‘excited to have a little daddy’s girl’ with Katy Perry

The pregnancy was announced in March in the video for Perry’s “Never Worn White,” where she displayed her infant bump towards completion of the video.

ORLANDO BLOOM CONFIRMS HIS MISSING DOG DIED, GETS TATTOO IN HIS HONOR

Now, throughout a virtual go to on “The Tonight Show,” the “Carnival Row” star gushed about his enjoyment to welcome his 2nd kid.

“I’m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl,” the star stated. “I hope she’s going to love me as much as I’m going to love her.”

Bloom likewise stated he’s looking forward to “that love of your life feeling.”

The star is also father to Flynn, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and it appears young Flynn has comparable sensations about his coming sibling.

ORLANDO BLOOM REVEALS MOMENTS HE’S LOOKING FORWARD TO WHEN HIS DAUGHTER WITH KATY PERRY IS BORN

“[Flynn has] a number of other bros however this is his very first sibling, so he’s thrilled too,” discussed Bloom.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star exposed that he and his child have been developing Lego automobiles throughout the coronavirus quarantine, which he discovered “reassuring.”

“I got so into it,” he stated. “He would go, ‘Dad, I’m going to go to bed,’ I’m like, ‘Just another 15 minutes.'”

Bloom stated …