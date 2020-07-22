Orlando Bloom Reveals Beloved Dog Mighty Has Died After Going Missing – See The Heartbreaking Tribute

Oh no! This is not the outcome we were all hoping for…

Orlando Bloom is mourning the death of his beloved dog Mighty who went missing in the Santa Barbara, CA area a week ago. Despite using every resource at their disposal, which included putting up posters and offering a financial reward for any leads on his disappearance, the actor confirmed the adorable pooch is officially “on the other side now.” We’re not crying, you’re crying…

On Wednesday morning, the 43-year-old actor shared how the search for the teacup poodle he shares with Katy Perry came to a heartbreaking end and reflected on their time together in a moving tribute on Instagram. He wrote:

“Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s”

Ugh. So devastating. Bloom concluded his post by thanking the staff at Dog Days Search & Rescue for their help, as well as members of his community for allowing the search mission to continue through odd hours within their neighborhood:

“❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️”

He also gave a shout-out to tattoo artist Scott Campbell for illustrating a beautiful new chest tattoo honoring Mighty. Ch-ch-check out pics and videos of the new ink uploaded along with the sweet message (below):

So, so sad. Mighty will live on as a fond memory for life…

In the wake of this awful news, the Never Worn White singer took to social media to mourn the beloved pet’s passing, as well. She reposted her fiancé’s tribute post and added:

“We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts 💔”

Several other stars shared words of support, too. In the comments section of Bloom’s post, Jennifer Aniston shared:

“The tears won’t stop. I’m so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you.”

Actress Cynthia Erivo also shared her condolences to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, writing:

“Oh no!! Gutted!!! Love to you!!!”

We’ll go ahead and throw ourselves into the mix and express our deepest sympathies to Orly and Katy! We understand that Mighty was more than just a pet, he was like family and nothing can truly fill that void now that the little guy’s gone. Hang in there, y’all. Hopefully, time will help with healing…