Orlando Bloom Pleads For Help After Beloved Dog Mighty Goes Missing!

Oh no. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry need our help, so listen up, y’all!

On Wednesday, the Carnival Row star took to Instagram and revealed that Mighty, one of the adorable small dogs he shares with the 35-year-old pop singer, has gone missing. For those who might not be aware, the couple proudly owns two identical toy poodles, including Nugget, that are often featured on the English actor’s IG account.

Bloom captioned a series of photos of his pooch with the following passionate plea:

“MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito, California. He is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury.”

Awww, this poor baby!

It’s unclear from Orly’s post how or when Mighty went missing, but we can just imagine the fear and anxiety running through the pair’s minds right now. Furry friends are family, too, and frantically searching for their dog in the middle of a pandemic was probably not at the top of the expectant couple’s to-do list. While the Never Worn White songstress has not yet posted about the pup’s disappearance, we hope she does and gets her loyal Katy cats in the Montecito area on the job. We also echo their sentiment about serious inquiries only!

We’ll hold out hope that Mighty will be found, safe and sound so that when the time is right, their crew can get back to sweet family moments like this with their brand new baby girl in tow:

Apart from this unsettling disappearance, it’s been otherwise smooth sailing for Orlando and his fiancé while they await their daughter’s arrival during the quarantine. During an interview with Extra in late May, Katy confessed:

“Even though I can get highly annoyed by being quarantined with my family in close quarters … I feel we’ve laid a new foundation within our family. There’s a bond that’s even stronger. We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond that we created.”

Wishing them well and praying for Mighty’s return ASAP!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Orlando Bloom/Instagram.]