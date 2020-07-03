Orlando Bloom Is Looking Forward To Breastfeeding Time With New Baby And Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is looking forward to the calm moments of raising a newborn.

The Outpost star appeared on Good Morning America (via video chat, of course) on Thursday and shared what that he was most excited about when his fiancée Katy Perry gives birth later come early july.

Seeing as the actor is already dad to 9-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with his ex, Miranda Kerr, it’s not surprising Bloom said he can’t wait for the “quiet times” of parenthood if the baby is nursing… and asleep!

He explained:

“There’s quiet times at home, just you and the family and the little one, just nursing and sort of being present, seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture the life into the world… I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I will be getting and doing the breastfeed bottle thing. I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it is asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby.”

We’re sure most parents would agree!

Until then, though, the 43-year-old is enjoying this “magical time” of Katy’s pregnancy. He added:

“I’m excited. It’s a magical time when an energy pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me.”

We’re sure Katy will feel more than a pop when the time comes!

Earlier this week, Bloom gushed over his bride-to-be for how amazing she’s handling the 3rd trimester of her pregnancy. He told The Associated Press:

“She’s great… Aside from her giant belly you wouldn’t know. She’s a force of nature, obviously, as we all know. It’s been really impressive. There’s no complaining. She’s just, like, all about it. It’s pretty awe-inspiring to see the way she kind of handles herself. It’s just like business as usual.”

Katy, for her part, previously unveiled that she’s been going right on through quite your body transformation within the last few months. She told fans during a Facebook Live segment:

“[The pregnancy has] perhaps not been too bad. I’ve just been a little lethargic. I’ve positively been leaning into gaining the weight. I’m pleased to do that… I’m looking like Shrek a little bit and Orlando’s looking like the Hulk. Orlando’s getting fit and I’m getting square. But, you know, it’s all worthwhile. I’m leaning into the COVID 30.”

Sounds like a magical time, indeed!