Orlando Bloom Heartbroken And ‘Powerless’ Over Beloved Dog Mighty’s Disappearance In Santa Barbara

Orlando Bloom is completely heartbroken after his beloved dog Mighty went missing earlier this week, and the plea he just shared new on Sunday is devastating, and sweet, and earth shattering all the same. We seriously, seriously hope there’s some way for Mighty to return to Orlando once again very soon…

As we’ve been reporting, the dog went missing earlier this week somewhere in the area of Santa Barbara, California — and Bloom has since put up ‘Missing’ posters with financial rewards tacked on. Katy Perry‘s longtime love posted a new message to his official Instagram account on Sunday morning, too, revealing more of his feelings surrounding his beloved best friend’s disappearance. In the touching message to the world, Bloom wrote (below):

“I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. ⁣I feel powerless… maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.⁣ Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family.”

Along with the message there, Bloom also shared a series of pictures of him and Mighty — and as you can see (below), they are absolutely adorable:

We can’t even imagine what we’d do in his situation, and we completely understand the heartbreak. Sure, some people see them as “just” pets, but they’re so much more than that.

Sending all of our love your way, Orlando. Here’s hoping you are reunited with Mighty as soon as possible, and you two can go on living life together as wonderfully as before.

Our thoughts are with Orlando and Mighty.