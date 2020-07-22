Orlando Bloom confirms death of missing dog Mighty as he reveals tribute tattoo

In his tribute, Bloom opened up about his “soul connection” with his beloved pet, who made several appearances on the English screen star’s social media.

“I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond,” he said.

He continued: “He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s .”

Bloom, whose fiancée Katy Perry is currently expecting their first child together, signed off the post by thanking neighbors for allowing him to “search through their yards” and for “supporting my midnight walks” in his hunt for his dog.

During the search, the “Lord of the Rings” actor described Mighty going missing as “a waking nightmare” and pleaded for people to be on the lookout for his “little man.”

“Friends” star Jennifer Aniston — who had joined in the search for Mighty — offered her condolences, writing: “The tears won’t stop. I’m so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you.”

