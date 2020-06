Orlando bar has liquor license revoked after patrons and employees test positive for coronavirus

The Knight’s Pub was said to be in “flagrant violation” for failing to enforce any of the required social distancing protections in the state’s reopening directions after 13 employees and 28 clients tested positive for coronavirus , Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday within a news conference.

The case, coming amid alarming new coronavirus trends across several US states , highlights growing tensions over enforcing public health rules as states continue reopening. Florida on Wednesday marked its highest number of new and confirmed cases in one day with 5,511, its Health Department reported.

The bar’s owner, however, said he’d been careful. The establishment opened June 5, then two days later was contacted by way of a patron who said she or he may have drop with Covid-like symptoms after visiting, Michael D’Esposito said in a statement posted on the bar’s Facebook page

Staffing was reduced on June 8 and the bar power down completely the very next day, he said.

Before that, managers had “limited the number of customers,” disinfected all surfaces and encouraged social distancing indoors and outdoors, the statement said. Immediately after the report on June 7 of possible symptoms, the pub cut staffing and “proactively arranged for our employees to be tested and disclosed our closure to the public.”

State guidelines limit seating at bars and entertainment businesses to 50% capacity.

D’Esposito also claimed “false accounts of irresponsible business practices and the circulation of photos from 2019 to mislead the public in the time of COVID-19 are reckless and dangerous to the greater UCF area,” according to his statement.

“As the owner of The Knight’s Pub, I am disappointed in our state and local leaders’ vilification of a small business during these trying times,” D’Esposito said.

The governor’s office, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Knight’s Pub failed to immediately react to CNN’s requests for comment.

Businesses failing to conform to Florida rules for safe reopening will receive a visit from “the grim reaper for business licenses” — the regulation department’s secretary, Halsey Beshears, DeSantis said Tuesday.