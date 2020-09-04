Orion Hosts a Bizarrely Wonky Protoplanetary System With 3 Stars

A cloud of dust and gas swirling around an infant star system 1,300 light-years away is like no planet-forming disc we’ve seen yet. It consists of three rings, wrapped around three stars – and all three rings have different orientations, with the innermost wildly misaligned from the other two.

It’s the first direct evidence that such misalignment – known as ‘disc tearing’, and predicted in modelling – can occur in the wild.

But, although the Atacama Large Millimeter-submillimeter Array (ALMA) has performed the most detailed observation of the system yet, it’s still unclear exactly how the disc-tearing occurred.

The system, named GW Orionis, is located about 1,300 light-years away, in the constellation of Orion. It consists of two stars, locked in orbit around each other at a distance of roughly one astronomical unit (the average distance between Earth and the Sun), with a third star orbiting the pair on a misaligned orbit at a distance of eight astronomical units.

Around all three stars, the giant protoplanetary cloud of dust and gas churns, with the rings at distances of 46, 185, and 340 astronomical units from the centre of the system.

That outer ring is the largest we’ve ever seen in a protoplanetary system; for comparison, Pluto’s average distance from the Sun is 39.5 astronomical…