Orioles Select Chandler Shepherd – MLB Trade Rumors

The Orioles revealed that they have actually picked the agreement of right- hander Chandler Shepherd and optioned righty David Hess to their alternate training website. Baltimore’s 40- guy lineup is now as much as an overall of 39 gamers.

Shepherd, 28 later on this month, made his major league launching with the O’s last season and enabled 14 runs in 19 frames– albeit with a strong 17- to- 6 K/BB ratio. The longtime Red Sox farmhand had a strong performance history in Triple- A previous to in 2015’s offending surge at that level, bring a 3.91 PERIOD to that point in his profession.

Shepherd has actually usually prospered in the upper minors while balancing a bit less than a punchout per frame and about 2 and a half strolls per 9 innings pitched. He sat at 92.2 miles per hour with his fastball in in 2015’s launching effort and has actually published approximately typical ground- ball propensities in between Double- A and Triple- A.

Hess has a strong performance history in between Double- A and Triple- A over the previous 3 seasons also, however he’s yet to discover success in the major leagues. He’s logged 190 1/3 frames given that debuting back in ’17 and had a hard time to a 5.98 PERIOD with a 6.41 FIP because time.