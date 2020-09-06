Orioles Promote Dean Kremer – MLB Trade Rumors

The Orioles announced this morning they are bringing up right-handed pitching prospect Dean Kremer. He’ll start this afternoon’s game against the Yankees, making his MLB debut in the process.

Originally acquired as one of five players Baltimore picked up from the Dodgers at the 2018 trade deadline for Manny Machado, the 24-year-old Kremer has a solid 2.69 ERA with 9.9 K/9 against 3.2 BB/9 in 137 career innings at Double-A. He was bombed for 19 runs in his four Triple-A starts last season, but he did rack up a strong 21 strikeouts against four walks in his brief time at the minors’ highest level.

Kremer is generally seen as one of the better prospects in the Baltimore system. The Athletic’s Keith Law, Fangraphs’ Eric Longenhangen and Baseball America all recently placed him between ninth and thirteenth among Orioles’ farmhands. Those reports all peg his likely future as a solid back-of-the-rotation starter.

In order to protect him from last year’s Rule V draft, Kremer had already been added to the 40-man roster over the offseason. The threshold for players to accrue a full year of MLB service has long since passed, so if he’s in the majors for good, the Orioles control Kremer through 2026.