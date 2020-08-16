Orioles Place Austin Hays On 10-Day Injured List

The Orioles revealed that outfielder Austin Hays has actually been put on the 10-day injured list due to a non-displaced rib fracture. Outfielder Cedric Mullins was remembered from the Orioles’ alternate training website, and righty Jorge Lopez will likewise sign up with the group after being triggered from the injured list (Lopez was going through consumption screening for COVID-19 after being declared off waivers from the Royals recently).

O’s supervisor Brandon Hyde informed MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko and other press reporters that Hays might have suffered the injury after crashing into the wall while making a catch in a video game throughout the Orioles’ series with the Phillies recently. Hays was currently handling some aching ribs after being struck by a pitch previously in the season, though Hyde thinks the outfielder will need just the minimum 10 day of rests.

The injury continues that has actually been a rough 2020 season for Hays, who has actually batted just.203/.273/.246 through his very first 77 plate looks. Long a leading possibility in Baltimore’s farm system and even a top-100 ranked possibility in all of baseball prior to the 2018 project, the O’s were confident that Hays might develop himself as a daily gamer this season. Expectations were high after Hays struck.309/.373/.574 over 75 PA throughout a September call-up in 2019.