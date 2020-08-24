Orioles’ LeBlanc, Severino Leave Game With Injuries

The Orioles’ beginning battery in Sunday’s game, lefty Wade LeBlanc and catcher Pedro Severino, were both required to leave this afternoon’s game too soon after each suffered an injury. LeBlanc left in the very first inning of Baltimore’s match with the Red Sox due to left elbow pain, while Severino left in the seventh after experiencing tightness in his ideal hip while going out a single. Per Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun, LeBlanc will go through an MRI tomorrow, with Severino likewise due for more examination.

Severino has actually been among the most efficient bats on the Baltimore lineup so far, punching 5 homers to opt for a strong.329/.398/.570 slash line. Even so, his hard-hit rates and exit speed numbers do not provide themselves to that kind of success. Surely, a. 967 OPS is unreasonable to anticipate the remainder of the method, however even something more in line with his 2019.740 OPS is absolutely nothing to discount, specifically by catcher requirements.

On the other hand, it’s been a sluggish start for the veteran LeBlanc, who got in today with a 7.89 PERIOD through his very first 5 starts with his brand-new club. He’s tallied simply 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3, though to his credit he has actually succeeded to cause soft contact, according to Statcast metrics.

The last numerous years of LeBlanc’s profession have actually been reasonably …