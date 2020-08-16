Orioles Designate Chandler Shepherd – MLB Trade Rumors

The Orioles are designating right- hander Chandler Shepherd for task, reports Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com (Twitter link). The relocation clears lineup area for John Means, who was triggered from the hurt list. (Means was put on the IL while advancing through basic COVID- 19 procedures after briefly stepping far from the group on bereavement leave).

Shepherd was simply chosen to the lineup on Friday however didn’t enter into a video game. The 28- year- old just has 19 MLB innings under his belt, all with the 2019 O’s. Those didn’t work out, however he’s created a strong small- league performance history. Shepherd runs out alternatives, significance Baltimore had either to keep him on the active lineup or expose him to waivers if they wanted to keep him in the company.