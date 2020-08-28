Orioles Activate Jose Iglesias From 10-Day IL

The Orioles have actually triggered shortstop Jose Iglesias from the 10-day hurt list, among several deals revealed today by the group. Infielder Ramon Urias and southpaw Keegan Akin have actually been optioned to the Orioles’ alternate training website, while the O’s chosen the agreement of right-handerCesar Valdez In addition, outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. cleared waivers (Smith was designated for task previously today) and was outrighted to the alternate website.

Iglesias’ return from a left quad injury follows a minimum 10-day lack, as his initial positioning was backdated to August 16. Baltimore will now get possibly its most all of a sudden hot bat back in the lineup, as Iglesias was off to a great.400/.414/.564 start through his very first 58 plate looks.

Valdez signed a minors handle the Orioles over the offseason and is now on track to appear in his very first Major League video game because the 2017 season. His 30 2/3 innings with the A’s and Blue Jays that season marked a go back to the Show from an even longer lack, as Valdez’s previous MLB experience can be found in a nine-game stint with the Diamondbacks in 2010. In in between these hiatuses from the major leagues, Valdez has a long performance history in the Mexican League, along with 8 video games in the Chinese Professional Baseball …