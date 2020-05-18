Original Walking Dead star to return for trilogy of films

The Walking Dead’s Jon Bernthal will supposedly reunite with Andrew Lincoln in his upcoming Rick Grimes films.

Back in 2010, the 43-year-old made his first look within the zombie hit as Rick’s greatest pal, Shane Walsh. Their turbulent relationship ended when Rick kills Shane in season two.

Sources advised We Got This Covered that Bernthal shall be returning to his function as Shane, though because it stands not a lot is but recognized in regards to the stage of involvement.





They mentioned: “There are plans for Shane to seem in a single of The Walking Dead motion pictures, in all probability the primary one.

“We’re told that flashbacks will be used to jump back in time, meaning Bernthal will be invited on board to reprise his role.”

They added: “We don’t know how large his part will be in the film, but presumably it would amount to an extended cameo at most.”

Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus producing limits on social interplay, manufacturing on the Rick Grimes films remains to be underway.

Series producer Greg Nicotero advised SyFy Wire: “From what I perceive from Mr. Gimple, the script is nicely underway. I’ve checked out a pair of early drafts, however I haven’t seen something currently, however from what I perceive they’re digging away at it.

“One thing about this kind of situation is people that work at home… You know, writers… They’re able to take advantage of this time, and it’s a good time.”

Greg added: “There’s going to be loads of materials that’s going to be prepared to go, as a result of everybody’s getting scripts, and getting stuff excellent to the purpose the place they’ll get it prepared earlier than you begin capturing.