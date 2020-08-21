Origi: Kenya, HIFK Fotboll star forgives Holopainen after match-fixing claims

The author tweeted that the custodian had actually been associated with the unlawful act after he got 2 yellow cards in a period of 2 minutes

Kenya and HIFK Fotboll star Arnold Origi has actually forgiven Finnish reporter Pekka Holopainen for declaring the goalkeeper was associated with a match-fixing event.

Origi was red-carded when HIFK Fotboll played and lost 3-2 to Inter Turku on August 14 which resulted in the reporter declaring, in a Twitter post, that the Kenyan goalkeeper had actually intentionally been dispatched in the 89th minute.

“It was important for me to meet Pekka Holopainen face to face. When I heard the news of what he had said, I was very disappointed and angry,” Origi stated in a declaration acquired byGoal “There are lots of people who simply make an apology without truly indicating it, since it belongs and since you must not lose face in public.

“He’s an experienced journalist, so he should have known better before publishing his tweet,” the stopper included. “Therefore, I did not purchase his apology on Twitter however wished to fulfill him to ensure he truly suggests it.

“Holopainen got in touch and wanted to meet me, so we decided to go to lunch together. I could see from his eyes that he was really sad, and he told me that it was a dark moment for him when he wrote the comment.”

The Kenya star stated he was …