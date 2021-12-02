Organized crime is behind spate of retail thefts: Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail president
Organized crime is behind spate of retail thefts: Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail president

President of Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail Ben Dugan joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Karina Mitchell and Alexis Christoforous to discuss how organized retail thefts are becoming an increased concern for retailers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR