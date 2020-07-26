Organic Pomade – Hair Growth, Stops Itchy, Dry Scalp, Dandruff Relief, Contains Hemp Seed, Tea Tree, Rosemary, Lavender Oil, Thick, Straight, Curly, Waves, Natural Grease, Women, Men, Kids, USDA, 8oz



Our Moisture Rich Scalp and Root Hair Pomade is specially formulated to promote healthy hair growth. Enriched with Sunflower Oil, it has “All You Need” for shinier, stronger and healthier hair. Made with certified organic and natural ingredients, this hair pomade is not heavy and will not clog your pores. It is the premier hair growth scalp and root pomade.

Promote hair growth

Stimulate blood circulation

Decrease hair shedding

Prevent hair follicle clogging and inflammation

Reduce protein loss

Benefits of the Main Ingredients

Coconut Oil

Promotes healthy scalp and reduces dandruff and hair loss

Strengthens hair growth by preventing breakage and split ends

Stimulates hair growth from the follicles

Adds softness and shine to the hair

Olive Oil

Makes hair manageable and reduces frizz

Moisturizes scalp and reduces dandruff

Helps reduce split ends

Sunflower Oil

Stimulates hair growth

Moisturizes hair and prevents dry scalp

Helps prevent breakage and thinning of the hair

Ingredients

Organic Coconut Oil , Organic Olive Oil, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Beeswax, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Lavender Essential Oil, Organic Rosemary Essential Oil, Organic Tea Tree Essential Oil, Organic Peppermint Essential Oil, Organic Sweet Orange Essential Oil, Vitamin E

All organic ingredients are Certified Organic

All ingredients are Non-GMO

No Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Petroleum, or Coloring

Gluten-Free and Cruelty-Free

Directions: For daily styling and moisturizing, section your hair and using a small amount on your fingertip, spread the pomade over your wet or dry scalp. Massage pomade into your scalp to ensure complete coverage and to stimulate blood circulation.

Usage: This organic hair pomade can be used on all types of hair. This includes long, short, thick, thin, curly, straight, natural or dyed hair. It can be used by men, women, children and people of all ages. It can also be used by all nationalities. This natural hair grease is great for styling low maintenance hair or for achieving waves. This pomade is rich in organic oils and a little bit goes a long way.

“All You Need Hair Care Collection” – Moisture Rich Scalp and Root Hair Pomade

All ingredients are Certified Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Cruelty-Free and Handcrafted. This organic pomade does not contain any mineral oil.

NO Chemicals, NO Parabens, NO Sulfates, NO Phthalates, NO PETROLEUM, NO Preservatives or NO Artificial Coloring or NO Fragrances. **This pomade is NOT VEGAN””

This Organic Hair Pomade Helps with Dry Scalp, Healthy Hair Growth and Scalp Maintenance. This Hair Grease Promotes Shiny and Soft Hair.

This Pomade is light and not heavy on the scalp*** A LITTLE GOES A LONG WAY***