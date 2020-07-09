Oregon woman has battled coronavirus symptoms since March

The 37-year-old resident of Keizer, Oregon, has battled the symptoms of the coronavirus for more than four months.

She’s had to put her life on hold, but only feels a little bit better.

“I have really not left my home except for doctor’s appointments and a hospital visit just a couple of days ago,” she told CNN.

Her story illustrates what specialists have already been saying: The virus may have long-lasting symptoms, often away from respiratory system.

Alionar’s ordeal started March 9 when she developed a headache, followed closely by a low-grade fever. She tried to qualify for the coronavirus test, but it took 30 days. The results came ultimately back positive. Since then, her set of symptoms has grown. She lost hearing in her left ear, had difficulty breathing and had dry mouth. She suffered a condition she called “Covid brain,” in which her short-term memory became shaky. What Covid stress is doing to people At times, Alionar felt like adrenaline was surging through her body, “like I just drank a carafe of espresso,” she said. She experienced an alarmingly rapid heartrate. Insomnia is common and sometimes she has trouble putting her words together in to sentences. “I thought I had gotten over the worst of it,” she said. “I had gotten to 120 days thinking I can go back to work and work from home and I was thinking the whole time the whole goal is to stay out of the hospital unless the situation is really dire.” But a few days ago, she did need to go to the hospital. She’s back home “and now I feel like it’s more important to re-quarantine again.” One thing that helps her cope is membership in a Facebook group for “long haul Covid fighters.” She says she’s an administrator for the group, which had membership from 70 nations. “Thank God for them because otherwise I don’t know where I would be mental health wise,” she said. “This is far and above the toughest thing that I have ever had to go through.”

Source link