Oregon Police Side With Rioters

The state of Oregon and its cities like Portland have actually been defying federal authority for months, if not longer. Now police in among its cities have actually chosen not just to overlook federal law, however are honestly siding with rioters versus federal representatives who are trying to capture bad guys.

When federal representatives in Bend, Oregon, encountered numerous rioters late Wednesday night after a long standoff encouraged by the arrest of 2 guys by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers (whom ICE stated were a “threat to the public”), Bend Police took the side of rioters and dealt with them to ward off police efforts. The feds, naturally then, keep them in the dark.

Chief Krantz Statement: Yesterday and today the Bend Police were warned that ICE representatives remained in Bend for an examination, nevertheless we were not warned of their in-depth strategies. — City of Bend Police Department #BendPolice (@BendCityPolice) August 13, 2020

“The Bend Police are not involved with ICE operations,” the Bend Police declaration stated. “We do not use funds or personnel or equipment to enforce federal immigration laws or to detain people based on immigration status…We are on scene to allow free speech and a peaceful area to assemble and to provide life safety support.”

There was vandalism, dangers of …