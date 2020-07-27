HIGH SCHOOLS PRESS AHEAD FOR FALL FOOTBALL In The Middle Of PANDEMIC

Duilio informed the paper he thought it was because of his task in law enforcement.

He stated his position at the school started to come under fire in late June when fliers started to flow with his face on it and occurrences he was included in as a law enforcement officer. The fliers discussed 2 occurrences including Duilio from2001 One was associated to an attack by gang-affiliated members and the other was the shooting of Bruce Browne, which caused a $200,000 settlement by the department.

According to Oregon Live, Duilio was asked by the district to discuss the occurrences. He stated the district informed him they “didn’t see a path moving forward because of pressure they’re getting” and he was asked to resign. Duilio decreased. He was asked to resign one more time prior to he was informed his agreement would not be restored.

“It’s unjust, from whoever is leading this,” he stated. “[Portland Public Schools] still had a function in it. They might have withstood them.”

Duilio stated he was uncertain whether he would coach once again.

“I’m at a loss for words, frankly,” he stated. “I love working with kids. Potentially, someday I’ll be back. I was committed to the PIL and PPS and city of Portland. It ties into what I do.”

Portland Public Schools athletic director Marshall Haskins informed Oregon Live that the district “chose to go in a different direction” at Cleveland HighSchool Haskins included that there was no external pressure from any outdoors groups to fire Duilio.

“We don’t make decisions based on pressure from parents or outside people,” he stated.