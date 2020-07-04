Oregon governor meets with state troopers caught flouting mask mandate in coffee shop

Brown said on social media marketing that the meeting with the troopers was her idea. In posts to Twitter and Facebook, she actually is seen having an outdoor chat with the troopers, most of whom are wearing masks.

“In the world of social media, it’s easy to condemn someone when they make a mistake and keep scrolling by,” Brown wrote. “But you can judge a person’s character by whether they own up and make things right.”

The governor said they discussed the importance of setting an example and the troopers took responsibility and expressed “real regret” over their actions.

“I’m focused on saving lives, not firing people for making a single mistake,” Brown said.

State police launched an investigation following the coffee shop reported the incident.

The store’s assistant manager told OregonLive.com that one of the troopers entered the shop without a mask on Wednesday and said, “Governor Brown has no authority to just take our civil liberties. We aren’t likely to wear masks.”

The assistant manager added that the trooper said, “F— Kate Brown.”

Several governors have issued new statewide mask mandates in recent weeks as the U.S. sees record numbers of coronavirus infections since many areas launched reopening efforts around Memorial Day.

Brown added in her post that many people are having to make adjustments amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“None of this is fun and some of it is really hard,” the Democrat wrote. “But wearing a face covering to guard those around us all? That’s easy. The officers and I agreed today that face coverings save your self lives. So you’ll see them – and me – wearing a face covering every day until we beat this virus.”

One of the troopers has been positioned on leave and three the others face a study. None of the troopers has been identified.

