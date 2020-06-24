Oregon county says non-white people don’t need to wear face masks due to ‘racial profiling’ 

An Oregon county has said non-white people don’t need to wear coronavirus face masks in public places if they have ‘concerns about racial profiling and harassment’, as racial tensions mount across America following the Memorial Day ‘murder’ of black man George Floyd as a result of a white cop.

Health officials in Lincoln County, Oregon, announced Tuesday that people of color are exempt from the order issued the other day that requires all residents to wear a face covering if they come within six feet of someone who doesn’t live in their household.

‘People of color who’ve heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment due to wearing face coverings in public’ are exempt, officials said.

‘No person shall intimidate or harass people who don’t comply. This Directive is supposed to induce voluntary compliance and compliment education and encouragement useful of face coverings to protect ourselves and our community.’

Health officials in Lincoln County, Oregon, announced Tuesday that people of color are exempt from an order requiring all residents to wear a face covering if they have ‘concerns about racial profiling and harassment’

Officials the other day issued the order mandating people wear masks if they are not able to social distance with people from other households.

The new directive came as cases – which continue to be lower in the region – have been inching up in recent weeks.

As of Tuesday, Lincoln County has recorded 292 cases of the deadly virus and one person has to date been killed.

A number of people were exempt from the announcement including children under 12 years of age, people with medical conditions who’ve difficulty breathing with a mask on and people with disabilities that prevent them wearing a mask.

Officials then added all people of color to the exemptions Tuesday, as concerns mount that ordering everyone to wear masks puts people of color at increased risk as a result of racial stereotyping.

Director of ACLU’s Racial Justice Program ReNika Moore has warned previously that black people face a ‘lose-lose situation’ and ‘life-threatening consequences’ both from contracting coronavirus if they don’t wear a mask and racial stereotyping if they do.

‘For many Black people, deciding whether or not to wear a bandana in public places to protect themselves among others from contracting coronavirus is just a lose-lose situation that can lead to life-threatening consequences either way,’ she told CNN back in April.

Ohio State University economic professor Trevor Logan said when black men wear masks people perceive it as ‘criminal or nefarious’.

Protesters at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Portland, Oregon, wear face masks

The ruling from health officials in the Oregon county comes as racial tensions are mounting across America following the Memorial Day ‘murder’ of black man George Floyd as a result of a white cop

‘We have a lot of types of the presumed criminality of black men in general,’ he told CNN.

‘And then we have the advice to go out in public places in something which… can certainly be read as being criminal or nefarious, particularly when applied to black men.’

He added: ‘This may seem like a reasonable response [to order people to wear masks] until you just type of take American society from it. When you can’t do this, you’re fundamentally telling people to look dangerous given racial stereotypes that are on the market.’

Protests have been sweeping across America calling for an end to systemic racism following Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and a string of other shocking cases of black men and women being killed by police officers.