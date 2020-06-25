Oregon county issues face mask order that exempts non-white people – Panorama

Lincoln County, Oregon, has exempted non-white people from a brand new order requiring that face coverings be worn in public — to stop racial profiling, New York Post studies.

Health officers introduced final week residents should put on face coverings in public settings the place they might come inside six ft of one other particular person who will not be from the identical family.

But people of coloration don’t have to observe the brand new rule if they’ve “heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment” over sporting the masks, officers stated.

“No person shall intimidate or harass people who do not comply,” well being officers stated.

With mask necessities turning into extra widespread, activists have raised considerations that the directives may put non-white people at risk.

“For many black people, deciding whether or not to wear a bandanna in public to protect themselves and others from contracting coronavirus is a lose-lose situation that can result in life-threatening consequences either way,” ReNika Moore, director of the ACLU’s Racial Justice Program, advised CNN.

Trevon Logan, who’s black, stated orders to put on face coverings are “basically telling people to look dangerous given racial stereotypes that are out there.”

“This is in the larger context of black men fitting the description of a suspect who has a hood on, who has a face covering on,” Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, advised the outlet.

“It looks like almost every criminal sketch of any garden-variety black suspect.”