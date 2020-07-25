Order requiring Nashville restaurants serving alcohol to close by 10 p.m. in effect | News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Restaurants on Lower Broadway and all over Nashville are now needed to close by 10 p.m. each night.

The public health order entered into effect on Friday.

“Not being from here, that wasn’t announced very early. So, it was kind of a shock for all of us,” Chelsey Gibson, a traveler stated.

The popular location for travelers played a significant function in the city’s choice.

The health order by the mayor followed what played out here on Broadway last weekend. The video showed a packed Broadway with people not wearing masks

“I definitely understand why it’s happening, but people need to take their own responsibility and be respectful for those that are around you,” Gibson stated.

.

. A video shot in Broadway’s Honky Tonk District on Friday night reveals crowds of individuals crowding the streets and much of them are not using masks.

Metro authorities decided to slow the spread of COVID 19 in Nashville.

Mayor John Cooper stated complete cooperation is required from both restaurants and clients and encouraged restaurants to let customers know they should be wearing masks.

The changed order needs “all clients will be off facilities and the property closed to the general public at 10: 00 p.m. CDT.

.

.

Mayor John Cooper took a seat with News 4 on Thursday and reacted to federal criticism of the state’s COVID-19 screening.

Nashville dining establishment owners have voiced their concerns with order requiring earlier closing time.

.

.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)– Restaurants in Nashville serving alcohol will quickly have to close previously.

The Broadway and Downtown Entertainment Coalition provided a declaration to News 4 on Friday:

“We have actually changed to the standards within our facilities and have actually ended up being comfy guaranteeing our clients abide by them within our walls. We’re playing our part, so we hope anybody boiling down to Broadway will play theirs by using a mask, and offering some considerate breathing space in between other individuals not in their group.

If we might get one message throughout this weekend, particularly with all facilities clearing at the very same time at 10 p.m., it would be to keep your mask on when leaving and on the street and socially range all over along Broadway for the good of Nashville.

People doing the ideal thing permits our staff members and artists to keep working and gets us closer to returning to regular hours.”

“Know that if you don’t follow the rules, they’re going to keep putting these in place and it’s going to affect us for a longer period,” Gibson stated.

Mayor Cooper did state take-out orders and drive through orders are still enabled after 10 p.m.