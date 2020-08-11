order on pre-existing conditions a ‘double safety net’ despite Obamacare law By Reuters

©Reuters U.S. President Trump holds a coronavirus illness (COVID-19) pandemic instruction at the White House



By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump stated on Monday an executive order needing medical insurance business to cover clients with pre-existing conditions would stress Republican assistance for the practice although it is currently part of existing law.

Trump stated on Friday he prepared to pursue such an order in the coming weeks.

The Affordable Care Act, Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, forbade insurance provider from rejecting protection to individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Trump, a Republican, has actually looked for to take apart that law, called Obamacare.

Asked on Monday why he required an executive order to mandate something that is currently lawfully needed, Trump stated it would supply “a double safety net” and would “let people know that the Republicans are totally, strongly in favor of … taking care of people with pre-existing conditions.”

Republicans opposed Obamacare as a whole, however the arrangement to cover pre-existing conditions has actually shown popular withAmericans

Trump’s administration asked the Supreme Court in June toinvalidate the Obamacare law.

Democrats took control of the House of …