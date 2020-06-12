Orchestrating container-based apps with Kubernetes and CaaS with SUSE

In the area of just a couple of years, virtual servers have changed the facial skin of application deployment, and now power the vast majority of what we reference as the cloud.

Virtualized machines provide amazing affordability compared to bare-metal servers, and they come with more effective utilization of finite hardware resources. They also create possibilities around scalability and are rapidly imaged and duplicated. Backups, deployments and snapshot restores of entire surroundings are simple, quick, and make services more reliable.

Containers are the next logical virtualization step, with relatively few resources needed from each physical server, due at the least in part to the minimal OS overhead taken by way of a container.

But apart from the return on the investment in terms of smaller resource footprints, why are containers proving so popular in business contexts?

Containers allow the creation of entire applications predicated on microservices. That’s a modular application build model that’s already aligned with agile development practices. Containers are portable and platform agnostic too, making certain containerized applications and services operate consistently in just about all surroundings.

Today’s container management frameworks such as for instance Kubernetes permit the rapid release of new application code. That reflects the quick, business-driven changes necessary in today’s competitive environment. Development of new applications and services do not need to be held back by purely resource-focused concerns.

Containers are portable across development, test, and production environments, and have shorter cycle times, which fit better with agile DevOps processes. Efficient lifecycle automation provided by container management systems enable enterprises to deliver new capabilities faster.

Container management platforms such as for instance Kubernetes support the easier introduction of new code, and an iterative, improvement-based development mindset. As organizations’ needs change, production deployments may be on-premises, in the cloud (public or private), and back, or can be spread in multi-cloud models (any combination of AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and so forth).

All that said, you can find significant challenges for a company creating an unique container management framework. Environments based on Kubernetes require significant investment in testing and maintaining complexity. The solution is SUSE Container as a Service (CaaS) Platform, an enterprise-ready platform that enables companies to obtain all of containerization’s benefits, and never have to lose value from existing hardware investments, or redeploy precious staffing resources (people and training).

SUSE CaaS Platform runs on bare-metal in-house (on compatible hardware), or in public areas or private clouds, or indeed, any combination — just like containers themselves. The easy deployment of SUSE CaaS Platform means your Kubernetes environment will be up and running fast, to help you deploy modern applications on a highly resilient platform, utilising the very latest in DevOps practice.

SUSE CaaS Platform provides scalability that’s secure and is built on industry-standard technologies already familiar to your developers and IT teams. At the core of SUSE’s containerization is Micro OS, a version of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server developed for containerized surroundings. It uses the same kernel as its big brother, so there’s no overhead when it comes to another os to support, nor any have to have to reskill.

Production-ready Kubernetes supplies the open-source standard for container deployment and management, and SUSE CaaS Platform is really a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) certified Kubernetes distribution. The certification means that it is possible to switch at will in one (certified) distro to another, and cloud and/or on-premise Kubernetes instances will integrate seamlessly.

Containers empower companies with rapid delivery of applications which are infrastructure and platform agnostic. That means a business can react as quickly because it needs to changes in its commercial landscapes, without complicating resource needs.

SUSE offers a free 60-day trial of SUSE CaaS Platform 3.0, the following generation Kubernetes-based container management solution. Why not find out for yourself the power of Kubernetes? Alternatively, to learn more or speak to a representative about SUSE, SUSE CaaS Platform, and its other application development and delivery offerings, click here.