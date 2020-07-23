Oraolo M91 Bluetooth Speakers, Waterproof Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth, 24W Stereo Sound, Built-in Mic, 20 Hours Playtime Outdoor Speakers



Oraolo M91



24W dual drivers provide the best bass streaming and amplification. Not just loud, but really powerful.

Listen to even more of your favorite audio thanks to the micro-SD card slot and aux-in jack.

√ 24W Stereo Output

√ Portable & Durable Design

√ Connect Seamlessly with Bluetooth 5.0

√ IPX5 Water-resist & Dust-proof

√ Up to 20H Playtime (at 50% Volume)

√ Built-in Mic for Hands-free Calling

√ Support Wireless/Aux/TF Card Mode

Fabulous Looks Mighty Performance

Retractable TPU handle design, easy to put or take it.

Contemporary design and superior built quality to compliment your style.

Control your music with adaptive buttons on your portable speaker.

Stable Bluetooth Connection

Latest Bluetooth 5.0 provides stable connection range up to 10m with your Bluetooth devices. The superior Bluetooth connectivity enables easy hands-free communication.

Splash-resistance & Dust-tight

Featuring IPX5 waterproof, protecting Bluetooth speaker against rain, dust, snow, and shock. Perfect for Beach, Poolside, Camping and other outdoor activities.

Seriously Bluetooth 5.0: M91 wireless speaker with Bluetooth 5.0 can ensure more stable and quick pairing. Besides, there is a built-in microphone in the speaker which allow you to chat with friends clearly and stably.

20 Hours Playtime: What we want is making the party longer. Oraolo M91 Bluetooth speaker is built with 4000mAh battery and lower power consumption, so you can enjoy music for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

IPX5 Grade Waterproof Speakers: Bring your music outside with M91 bluetooth speakers. IPX5 rating is splash proof, rainproof, dustproof and water spray proof which means our speaker is perfect for outdoor use like beach, poolside, boat and golf cart.

Ultra Portable and Sturdy: M91 portable bluetooth speaker has a TPU soft handle which is quite easy to grab and go. Rubber exterior on both sides and the metal grille can protect the outdoor speaker from accident scratching or dropping damage.