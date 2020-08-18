Orange County schools say no to parents’ donation of air filters

Some Orlando families say they raised over $20,000 to buy equipment that would make their kids’ classrooms safer from COVID-19, but Orange County Public Schools won’t let them install it.Families say they put together the money themselves and bought filters to make classrooms safer, but the district told them they can’t do it.”A lot was done to rush and get this done, and just to have the rug pulled out from under us is just shocking,” Michael Bradley said.Bradley works in health care and has three children who will be going to school in person at Baldwin Park Elementary starting Friday.Families at the school have a foundation called The Bobcat Fund. The fund raises money to help pay for projects. This summer they ran a special fundraiser to buy room air purifiers, the kind that plug in and don’t need any special installation.”This seemed like an obvious thing to do. It’s no cost to the district, no cost to the teachers, no cost to the school itself. It was something that we could do,” Bradley said.WESH 2’s Bob Hazen was told families raised $22,000 and bought 130 of the filters, which would be two for each classroom. “They spent the $22,000, they ordered them, once they were ordered they received word that the school would not be allowed to accept the order when it arrived,” Bradley said….
Most Popular
Tiny elephant shrew species documented in Horn of Africa for first time in nearly...
While local people were aware that the mouse-sized critters lived in the area, there was no scientific information on their populations, according to research...
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to reunite for live table read of ‘Fast Times...
The table read will stream live on the Facebook and TikTok pages of Penn's CORE, a catastrophe relief company, onAug 21 at 8...
Leaked camera panels from Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro show a rectangular...
The glass panels that will cover the rear cameras on the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro have leaked and they show a...
Orange County schools say no to parents’ donation of air filters
Some Orlando families say they raised over $20,000 to buy equipment that would make their kids' classrooms safer from COVID-19, but Orange County Public...
Police in Istanbul Detain Uyghurs in Rare Instance of Harassment by Turkish Authorities
Authorities in Turkey's monetary capital Istanbul bugged and briefly apprehended a group of Uyghurs who collected on...
Shield Cup: TFF change date for Simba SC vs Namungo FC clash
The regional federation have actually altered the date to play the Shield Cup which will get the 2020-21 season rolling The...
Why China’s economic recovery from coronavirus is widening the wealth gap | Free to...
Amanda Wang's household organisations-- a call centre and 2 dining establishments in Beijing-- are coming to grips with a plunge in profits following...
UN tribunal: Hezbollah member guilty in Rafik Hariri killing | News
A United Nations-backed tribunal has found a member of the Lebanese group Hezbollah guilty of assassinating former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in a massive...