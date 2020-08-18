Orange County schools say no to parents’ donation of air filters

Some Orlando families say they raised over $20,000 to buy equipment that would make their kids’ classrooms safer from COVID-19, but Orange County Public Schools won’t let them install it.Families say they put together the money themselves and bought filters to make classrooms safer, but the district told them they can’t do it.”A lot was done to rush and get this done, and just to have the rug pulled out from under us is just shocking,” Michael Bradley said.Bradley works in health care and has three children who will be going to school in person at Baldwin Park Elementary starting Friday.Families at the school have a foundation called The Bobcat Fund. The fund raises money to help pay for projects. This summer they ran a special fundraiser to buy room air purifiers, the kind that plug in and don’t need any special installation.”This seemed like an obvious thing to do. It’s no cost to the district, no cost to the teachers, no cost to the school itself. It was something that we could do,” Bradley said.WESH 2’s Bob Hazen was told families raised $22,000 and bought 130 of the filters, which would be two for each classroom. “They spent the $22,000, they ordered them, once they were ordered they received word that the school would not be allowed to accept the order when it arrived,” Bradley said….

