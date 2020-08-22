Oradour-sur-Glane: France’s best-known Nazi massacre site vandalised



The ruins of the town of Oradour- sur-Glane are maintained as a memorial site





French President Emmanuel Macron has actually condemned as “unspeakable” the defacing of a memorial at the site of among the worst atrocities performed by the Nazis in France throughout World War Two.

Images of an engraving at the site in the town of Oradour- sur-Glane reveal the word “martyr” in the text “martyr village” changed with “liar”.

The town was ruined by SS soldiers in 1944, with 642 occupants eliminated.

The old town’s ruins are maintained simply as they sought the massacre.

Philippe Lacroix, mayor of the brand-new town, stated he was surprised, including: “We know what happened here but obviously there are always people who try to tell lies.”

Mr Macron stated that whatever would be done to locate and penalize those accountable for the vandalism.

The act has actually been commonly condemned by French authorities.

