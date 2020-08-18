Oracle joins bid for TikTok’s U.S. operations, sources say By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters The Oracle logo design is revealed on an office complex in Irvine, California



By Echo Wang and Joshua Franklin

(Reuters) – Oracle Corp (NYSE:-RRB- has actually signed up with a few of the financiers of TikTok’s Chinese owner, By teDance, in pursuing a bid for the popular short-video app’s operations in North America, Australia and New Zealand, according to individuals acquainted with the matter.

The relocation would represent a tactical departure for Oracle, which caters mainly to business clients and creates the bulk of its sales from cloud offerings and software application licensing.

Its co-founder and chairman Larry Ellison is among the couple of leading innovation executive to honestly support President Donald Trump, who has actually bought By teDance to divest TikTok in the middle of issues over the security of the individual information of U.S. customers.

Oracle is dealing with a few of By teDance’s financiers, consisting of General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, on making a deal for the TikTok properties that would challenge a competitor bid from Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:-RRB-, the sources stated, speaking on condition of privacy.

By teDance, TikTok, Oracle, General Atlantic and Sequoia decreased to comment. The Financial Times initially reported Oracle’s interest in TikTok.

Oracle shares were trading up 3.4% …